Khojaly genocide - one of bitterest tragedies, Turkish ambassador says (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The Khojaly genocide is one of the bitterest tragedies, Turkish Ambassador tto Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci told reporters, Trend reports.

The ambassador noted that the Khojaly genocide is a barbaric crime which is inconsistent with humanity.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian military formations, with the support of the 366th motorized rifle regiment stationed in Khankendi, committed genocide against the population of the city of Khojaly.

As a result of this bloody massacre, 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 older people were killed, 8 families were completely wiped out, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one of their parents, 487 people were seriously injured, 1,275 people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.