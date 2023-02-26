Vice-President of Türkiye makes post in connection with anniversary of Khojaly genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Vice-President of Türkiye Fuat Oktay has made a Twitter post in connection with the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

"We remember with pain the atrocities that took place in Khojaly 31 years ago. We honor the memory of our brothers and sisters who died. The pain of Azerbaijan is our pain. We have not forgotten, we will not forget!" he wrote.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian military formations, with the support of the 366th motorized rifle regiment stationed in Khankendi, committed genocide against the population of the city of Khojaly.

As a result of this bloody massacre, 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 older people were killed, 8 families were completely wiped out, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one of their parents, 487 people were seriously injured, 1,275 people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.