Azerbaijan's natural gas to be supplied to European countries via Türkiye - Hungarian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Azerbaijan's natural gas will be supplied to European countries via Türkiye, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said during a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports.

"Trade meetings have already begun. Türkiye and Hungary are in solidarity and will act together in the future," Szijjártó noted.

As part of the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Hungary on January 2023, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó signed the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary on cooperation in the field of natural gas".

Azerbaijan exported one billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to Europe in January 2023. The gas export to Türkiye in the reporting month amounted to 0.9 bcm, and to Georgia - 0.3 bcm. Meanwhile, the volume of gas supplies to Türkiye through the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP) amounted to 0.5 bcm. In 2022, Azerbaijan totally exported 22.3 bcm of gas.