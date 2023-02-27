Azerbaijan amends list of imported raw materials, supplies exempted from VAT

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to Decree No. 1732 dated July 1, 2022 "On approval of the "List of raw materials and supplies the import of which is exempt from value-added tax" and "On cancellation of the decree on approval of the "List of raw materials and supplies the import of which is exempt from value-added tax" No. 1654 dated November 2, 2017, Trend reports.

According to the document, the following amendments are made to the decree:

- in Part 4, the number "2022" is replaced by the number "2023".

- sections 44-1 and 46-1 of the following content are attached to the "List of raw materials and supplies the import of which is exempt from value-added tax" approved by this decree: