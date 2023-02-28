Azerbaijan's Ombudsman releases report on results of 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. In accordance with Article 14 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman)," the report of the Ombudsman on the protection of human rights in the country for 2022 has been prepared, Trend reports via the Ombudsman's office.

No later than two months after the end of the reporting year, the Ombudsman submits an annual report to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and delivers this report to Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament). The annual report is also sent to the Cabinet of Ministers, the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court, and the Prosecutor General.

The report of the Commissioner for Human Rights was submitted to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on February 27, 2023, in accordance with the procedure established by Constitutional Law and sent to the relevant state structures.

The report for 2022 contains information on the activities of the Ombudsman in the field of restoring human rights and freedoms enshrined in the Constitution and international treaties violated by state and local self-government bodies and their officials; the results of legal literacy and research and analytical work; interaction with the public and institutions of civil society; and proposals and recommendations aimed at more effectively ensuring human rights and freedoms. After the report is heard in the Milli Majlis (Parliament), it will be published in the press for the general public.