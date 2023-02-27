Situation on Lachin-Khankendi road discussed with President of ICRC in Geneva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov has met with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spolyaric-Egger during his visit to Geneva, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani MFA.

During the meeting, cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ICRC, humanitarian issues in the post-conflict period in the region and the situation in connection with the Lachin-Khankendi road were discussed.

The deputy minister spoke with satisfaction about cooperation with the ICRC during the more than 75 days of protests against illegal economic activities in the territories of Azerbaijan where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, including the misuse of the Lachin road.

He stressed that the accusations of the alleged "closure" of the Lachin road by Azerbaijan, as well as the allegations of a "blockade" of Armenian residents and a "humanitarian catastrophe" have no basis, which the ICRC is also a witness to. A clear example of this is the activities of the ICRC in the territory, the passage of its vehicles on this road on a regular basis.

Mammadov brought to the attention that the procedure for the movement of citizens, vehicles and goods along the road remains unchanged, the Azerbaijani side is ready to provide any assistance to the local population directly or through the ICRC.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.