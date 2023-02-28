Agenda of Baku, Moscow on peace in region, on fight against revanchism almost coincide - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The agenda of Baku and Moscow on peace in the region, and on the fight against revanchism almost coincide, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the opening of the conference "Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the 21st century: strategic partnership in the context of regional security" as part of the 3rd meeting of the Russia-Azerbaijan Expert Council.

According to him, the declaration signed with Russia last year gave impetus to these relations.

Will be updated