Pashinyan's lastest statements remain on his conscience - Russian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The latest statements by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about Russia's military presence in Armenia, not only not guaranteeing the security of the latter but, on the contrary, creating security threats for the republic, entirely remain on his own conscience, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the opening of the conference "Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the 21st century: strategic partnership in the context of regional security" as part of the 3rd meeting of the Russia-Azerbaijan Expert Council in Baku.

In January of this year, Nikol Pashinyan stated that Russia's military presence in Armenia not only does not guarantee the security of the latter but on the contrary, creates threats to the republic.

According to him, a conversation is underway with Russia about the role and significance of its military presence on the territory of the republic.