BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia held political consultations in Baku on February 28, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

At the consultations, the Azerbaijani side was headed by Deputy Minister Fariz Rzayev, and that of Saudi Arabia was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji.

Will be updated