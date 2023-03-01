Azerbaijani FM meets with Special Representative of Chinese Government (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Detail added (first version posted at 17:52)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Special Representative of the Government of the People's Republic of China for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, who arrived in the country to participate in the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on the fight against COVID-19, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, the sides praised the high dynamics of the development of political, trade, economic, and transport ties between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China, and stressed the importance of developing cooperation in all other areas of mutual interest.

In addition, satisfaction was expressed with the high-level official visits carried out between the two countries in recent years.

The officials underscored the importance of establishing and developing cooperation between two countries’ regions and cities, as well as organization of mutual visits. They also highly commended the activity of Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation.

Bayramov focused on the great opportunities for further strengthening cooperation on transport, transit, and logistics. He outlined the importance of the Alat Free Economic Zone and investments in this direction for the development of cooperation.

Having discussed the future multilateral agenda between the two countries, the sides stressed the importance of continuing cooperation both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

The minister briefed on the consequences of the 30-year Armenian occupation, the post-Karabakh conflict situation, steps taken by Azerbaijan toward peace, reconstruction work carried out on the liberated lands, as well as landmine threats.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of bilateral and regional agenda.