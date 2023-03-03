Armenia should voluntarily take responsibility for return of Western Azerbaijanis - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The return to Western Azerbaijan (historical lands of Azerbaijan located in modern-day Armenia’s territory) is voluntary, and when Western Azerbaijanis return to their native lands, security and socio-economic stability must be ensured, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov said, Trend reports.

Khalafov made the remark at public hearings on the topic "Overcoming mountains: Peaceful and legal return to Western Azerbaijan" organized by the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights.

He noted that Armenia should voluntarily take on these issues and resolve them.

The deputy minister added that the issue of Western Azerbaijan should be one of the components of the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"The issue of the return of Western Azerbaijanis should be approached from a serious, national, and state position. We have to focus on certain legal aspects," he said.

"The steps taken by the Community of Western Azerbaijan and the support of this process by state structures should be conducted as part of certain laws and political and legal mechanisms so that we can achieve our national goal," Khalafov added.

Previously, on January 27, 2023, the ‘Concept of Return’ to Western Azerbaijan was adopted at the final meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Community of Western Azerbaijan.

According to the concept, the Community of Western Azerbaijan will initiate contacts with the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the government of the Republic of Armenia, permanent members of the UN Security Council, the countries in the region, and other relevant states and organizations in order to formulate the international legal framework of return.