Middle Corridor to benefit all countries of Organization of Turkic States - secretary general (INTERVIEW) (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The Middle Corridor [Trans-Caspian International Transport Route] will benefit all the countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev told Trend in an exclusive interview March 3.

According to the secretary general, the Middle Corridor is becoming relevant since, due to the war in Ukraine, the traditional routes are blocked.

"The Middle Corridor will benefit, of course, primarily our countries and the entire region. Recently, the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Turkmenistan also discussed this issue," Omuraliev said.

He also noted that earlier, during the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand (Uzbekistan), an important document was signed regarding the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, which also passes through the OTS countries and reaches Europe.

"The first stage of this project has already begun. Such transport corridor projects are very current and will benefit not only our countries but also the entire region," Omuraliev added.

Currently, the Middle Corridor is the shortest and least expensive route to Europe.

A conference on the simplification and unification of transit procedures along the Middle Corridor is planned to be held in Azerbaijan this month with the participation of the heads of customs services of the participating countries. The conference will discuss the steps that need to be taken with the customs services of these countries.

