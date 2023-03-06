My goal is to get Azerbaijan and Armenia to reconvene as soon as possible in one format or another - US official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. My goal is to get Azerbaijan and Armenia to reconvene as soon as possible in one format or another, US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono, visiting Baku, told reporters, Trend reports.

“I will be traveling to Yerevan tomorrow. My goal is to get the parties to reconvene as soon as possible in one format or another.

My objective here is to bring the parties together one way or another. I am here to meet with officials from Azerbaijan. Tomorrow I will be meeting with officials from Yerevan in an effort to bring them together as soon as possible,” he said.