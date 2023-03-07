US doesn't compete with Russia in assisting Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process - State Dept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The US is not trying to compete with Russia in helping Azerbaijan and Armenia in the peace process, Ned Price, US State Department Spokesperson said at a briefing, Trend reports.

"We are not going to put ourselves against any other offer of mediation, and in fact we’re not a mediator. We are a partner to the two countries. I think we have demonstrated both in word and in deed the nature of our relationship with the two countries, our ability to bring the two countries together, our willingness and readiness to help bring about additional progress in relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan," he said.

Price noted, this is not done to compete with Moscow, but to "bring about the settlement and resolution of a longstanding dispute between these two countries, and unfortunately a dispute that has consistently taken lives, just as it did on March 5th".

"Our interest here is in peace and security. It’s in the interests of the people of Armenia and Azerbaijan as well," the spokesperson concluded.

Meanwhile, on the morning of March 5, in order to verify the information received, Azerbaijani Army units attempted to detain and inspect vehicles engaged in illegal military transportation. Fire was opened from the Armenian side, and as a result of the shoot-out, there were dead and wounded on the both sides.

Following yesterday's provocation from the Armenian side, Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said that such acts of aggression demonstrate that Armenia has not abandoned its occupation policy towards Azerbaijan, that Armenia’s statements regarding the peace agenda are nothing but hypocrisy, and that Armenia is not interested in establishing peace and security in the region.