Azerbaijan becomes crucial energy player for Europe – ex-VP of ExxonMobil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Azerbaijan's role in energy and energy security matters has increased, and Baku has become an even more important player in ensuring the energy security of Europe, former Vice President at ExxonMobil Jean Baderschneider said at the press conference timed to coincide with the X Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

She noted that the Azerbaijani gas supply to Europe is a crucial reason for the growth of Azerbaijan's influence, adding that the country can also become one of the key centers of renewable energy.

Baderschneider said that the Baku Forum is often referred to as a venue between East and West. She stressed that this event offers a unique platform for people with different views to put forward global initiatives.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center annually holds the Global Baku Forum, which has already become the premier event in Eastern Europe, South Caucasus, Central Asia and the Middle East, providing an opportunity for distinguished leaders and thinkers to discuss the ways and means to overcome some of the world’s most pressing challenges.