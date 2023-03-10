Registration for Heydar Aliyev Foundation-initiated Baku Marathon 2023 kicks off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The Baku Marathon 2023 will be held on May 7, Trend reports.

Registration for the event is available starting from today till May 1.

Persons over 18 years old can take part in the competition. Those willing to participate should apply to registrations points at Baku’s shopping malls (“28 Mall”, “Ganjlik Mall”, and “Deniz Mall”) or fill out application form on www.marathon.az.

During registration, it’s also needed to submit a copy of ID card (students must also provide a copy of their student ID card) and pay the fee (20 manat or $11.7 for individuals).

Corporate participants may contact via e-mail [email protected] The fee for the corporate participants (there must be at least five participants from each company) is 100 manat ($58.8) for each participant.

As the expenses for students’ participation are covered by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, no fee will be charged to students in the course of registration.

Having start and finish points at the State Flag Square, the Baku marathon under the slogan "Win the wind", aims to support the development of sports, promotion of a healthy lifestyle, will cover a distance of 21 kilometers and will last on the following route:

State Flag Square-Seaside Boulevard-Baku International Seaport-Neftchilar Avenue-Baku White City Boulevard-Khagani Rustamov Street - Baku White City Boulevard, 8 November Avenue, part of Yusif Safarov Street - the intersection of Afiyaddin Jalilov and Uzeyir Hajibeyli Streets, crossing Javanshir Bridge, Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street - Neftchilar Avenue (Government House, Museum Center, Puppet Theater, Maiden Tower, Azneft Circle), Baku Funicular, Bayil Circle, Bibiheybat Road (Water Sports Palace), and Seaside Boulevard (Behind the Water Sports Palace, Baku Crystal Hall) - State Flag Square.

The ceremony of rewarding the "Baku Marathon-2023" winners will be held in several categories. Winners in man and woman categories will receive 3,000 manat ($1,764) for the first place, 2,000 manat ($1,176) – for the second place, and 1,000 manat ($588.2) – for the third place, as well as gifts, medals and certificates.

In addition, it’s envisioned to present “Be young” award (Azercell) to the students who will cross the finish line first in women's and men's categories, and awards in the nominations of "The eldest participant to cross the finish line first", "The first corporate participant to cross the finish line", "The most creative costume".

All participants of the marathon, as well as volunteers who provided support in its organization, will be awarded certificates. The first 2,000 people who come to the finish line will be awarded with special medals of the Baku Marathon-2023.

An entertainment zone will be created for marathon participants, residents and guests of the capital on the State Flag Square. Various entertainment programs, competitions, sports events will be organized there.

The exclusive partner of the Baku Marathon 2023 is Azercell Telecom. The marathon is organized with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency, SOCAR, Azerlottery OJSC, the Seaside Boulevard Department and the Regional Development Public Association.

The project will be implemented by Sport Marketing Group (SMG).

Information about the Baku Marathon – 2023, and pre-competition trainings will be posted on the official Facebook and Instagram pages (facebook.com/bakumarathon, instagram.com/bakumarathon), as well as on www.marathon.az.

Additional information: (012) 310 13 31.