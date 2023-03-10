Azerbaijan holds numerous meetings on Karabakh's restoration

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, March 10. Over 60 meetings were held on the restoration of Azerbaijan's Karabakh by the relevant working groups, Deputy Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Head of the Secretariat of the Coordination Headquarters Nusrat Suleymanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 62nd meeting of the working group on energy supply issues of the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters established for the purpose of centralized resolution of issues on Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

According to him, 11 working groups have been created in Karabakh to restore the liberated territories.

"As you know, the first state program of the 'Great Return' to Azerbaijan's liberated territories was approved last year. This program provides for 260 state events," he said.

Suleymanot noted that working groups and holding preliminary meetings contribute to the effective implementation of planned projects.

"Currently, large-scale work is underway in Karabakh to design the restoration of villages, infrastructure, and other facilities. The experience of working groups and meetings will allow us to restore the territories most effectively and resettle our citizens to their homes as soon as possible," he added.

As part of the State Program, it is planned to create a network of social services (healthcare, social protection, culture, and sports; construction of schools and preschool institutions; and organization of other public services) and strengthen the material and technical base in the field of human capital development on the liberated territories, providing the population that will be resettled in the region with high-quality health services and education.

It is also expected to restore and reconstruct cultural and sports facilities, implement active self-employment programs, and build rehabilitation facilities in order to increase employment opportunities.