Iran – cause for destabilization in South Caucasus, Israeli minister says in Baku (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Iran is the cause for destabilization in the South Caucasus, Minister of Intelligence of the State of Israel Gila Gamliel said during the "The Search for Peace, Stability and Development in the Middle East and Beyond" panel session within the X Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

She noted that all countries in the region are being threatened by Iran.

"Iran is lying to the international community and even to its people, so the international community should open their eyes to see what's happening in Iran, see women protesting, fighting for their rights," Gamliel said.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum kicked off on March 9. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The Forum, which will last until March 11, is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.