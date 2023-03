I admire such leader as President Ilham Aliyev - Ex-PM of Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. I personally admire such a leader as President Ilham Aliyev, former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Olmert, participating at the X Global Baku Forum, told reporters, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan has a distinguished leader which I admire, President Ilham Aliyev. I think that Azerbaijani army showed its strength in the last few years in fighting for the dignity and the integrity of the country," he said.

Olmert added that Azerbaijan has strong friends and Israel is among them.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum kicked off on March 9. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The Forum, which will last until March 11, is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.