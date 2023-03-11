Global Baku Forum gained international prestige over last ten years – Serbian politician

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The Global Baku Forum has built an international reputation and prestige over the last ten years since its establishment, former President of the UN General Assembly Vuk Jeremić told Trend on the sidelines of the X Global Baku Forum.

He stressed that this platform offered an opportunity for discussions on the crucial and relevant topics on the world agenda.

"In recent years, Azerbaijan has been able to strengthen its position in the global arena. This happened against the backdrop of complex processes, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, certain challenges in international trade, as well as geopolitical tensions. At this time, Azerbaijan has contributed to the global economic and political environment," said Jeremić.

The Serbian politician added that he was looking forward to returning to Baku after a ten-year absence to witness the latest changes in Azerbaijan.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum kicked off on March 9. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The Forum, which will last until March 11, is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.