Heydar Aliyev brought Azerbaijan to world stage with his political wisdom - ex-President of Bulgaria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Heydar Aliyev brought Azerbaijan to the world stage with his political wisdom, former President of Bulgaria Peter Stoyanov said at an event themed "Heydar Aliyev - 100: life and heritage", Trend reports.

"Heydar Aliyev had visions of the future and rich experience. He saved Azerbaijan from the difficulties and dangers that the country faced during the conflict. Currently, relations between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan are at a high level, and Heydar Aliyev played his part in strengthening these relations," Stoyanov added.

Participants of the X Global Baku Forum, members of the parliament, statesmen and media representatives are taking part in the event.

Within the framework of the event, panel sessions on the topics "Tribute of respect for world leaders to the legacy of Heydar Aliyev" and "Formation of national identity" will be held.