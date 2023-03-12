Heydar Aliyev would be very happy to see present-day Azerbaijan - former Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Heydar Aliyev would be very happy to see the present-day Azerbaijan, former Turkish foreign minister Hikmet Cetin said at an event themed "Heydar Aliyev - 100: life and heritage", Trend reports.

"When being president, Heydar Aliyev dreamed of peace and wanted to see a stable and prosperous region. Heydar Aliyev's dream was for Azerbaijan to become an active member of the international community," he added.

Participants of the X Global Baku Forum, members of the parliament, statesmen and media representatives are taking part in the event.

Within the framework of the event, panel sessions on the topics "Tribute of respect for world leaders to the legacy of Heydar Aliyev" and "Formation of national identity" will be held.