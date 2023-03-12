Heydar Aliyev would be proud to see Azerbaijan in 30 years - former Latvian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Heydar Aliyev would be proud to see Azerbaijan in 30 years, said the ex-president of Latvia, co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Vaira Vike-Freiberga at an event themed "Heydar Aliyev - 100: life and heritage", Trend reports.

Vike-Freiberga noted that the special diplomatic skill of Heydar Aliyev was necessary for the creation of an independent Azerbaijan.

Participants of the X Global Baku Forum, members of the parliament, statesmen and media representatives are taking part in the event.

Within the framework of the event, panel sessions on the topics "Tribute of respect for world leaders to the legacy of Heydar Aliyev" and "Formation of national identity" will be held.