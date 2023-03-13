Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receives delegation of New Azerbaijan Party

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. President of the Republic of Türkiye, Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Recep Tayyip Erdogan received a delegation led by the Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party, Head of the Central Office Tahir Budagov at the AK Party's Central Headquarters in Ankara, the New Azerbaijan Party told Trend.

Welcoming the delegation, President Erdogan noted that relations between the two fraternal countries were exemplary and developing successfully.

He stressed that the delegation's visit to Türkiye has an important moral and political significance and serves as an example of friendship and brotherhood.

The Turkish president expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev for their fraternal support in eliminating the implications of the powerful earthquake, which occurred on February 6, 2023.

Thanking for the warm welcome, Budagov emphasized that the Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations, based on historical roots and common values, have reached the level of strategic alliance as a result of the purposeful policy of the leaders of both countries. Emphasizing that Azerbaijan and Türkiye have always stood by each other, the official expressed confidence that Türkiye would quickly overcome the severe quake consequences. Noting that ties between the ruling parties of the two countries are developing in an ascending line, he wished President Erdogan success in the upcoming elections, on behalf of the delegation.