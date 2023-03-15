Delegation of Azerbaijani MoD visits Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. In accordance with the bilateral military cooperation program between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2023, a group of military personnel of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry visited Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Within the visit program, the delegation was given a briefing on the organization of military service and activities of military police bodies, security and other topics.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects for the development of existing cooperation, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

In the end, a photo was taken.