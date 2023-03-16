UN representatives get acquainted with destruction committed by Armenians during occupation in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, March 16. Upon arrival at Azerbaijan's Fuzuli International Airport, the UN representatives were taken to the center of the city of Fuzuli to get acquainted with the destruction committed by the Armenians during the occupation, Trend reports from the scene.

It was noted that the destruction was not the result of hostilities but of systematic looting. The guests were shown numerous proofs of vandalism and facts about Armenians' desecration of the graves of Azerbaijanis.

The guests were also informed about the large-scale construction and restoration work underway on the liberated territories. In particular, they were told about the comprehensive educational institution and school of arts, built with the support of the governments of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan

After getting acquainted with the center of Fuzuli, the UN representatives left for Aghdam.

On March 16, 2023, high-level strategic consultations are being held in Aghdam between the Azerbaijan government and the country's UN office.

The event is attended by over 35 government officials and representatives of the UN. The event is dedicated to accelerating the achievement of sustainable development goals by Azerbaijan, the role of reconstruction work on the liberated territories, humanitarian assistance, environmental protection, efficient use of water resources, and other areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN.