Turkish FM talks supply of additional volumes of gas from Caspian Sea to international markets via TANAP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. It is necessary to step up efforts to supply additional volumes of natural gas from the Caspian Sea to international markets through TANAP [Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline], Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara, Trend reports.

"We have jointly implemented large-scale energy projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and TANAP. With TANAP, we must step up our efforts to supply additional natural gas from the Caspian to international markets. The Memorandum of Understanding that we signed with our Azerbaijani and Turkmen brothers is very important from this point of view," he said.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has kicked off in Ankara. The event takes place as part of the OTS emergency summit to be held today in Ankara on the theme "Disaster Emergency Management and Humanitarian Aid".

As an intergovernmental organization, the Organization of Turkic States was founded in 2009. Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye are its founding members. Uzbekistan became a full member at the 7th Summit, which took place in Baku in October 2019. During the Organization's 6th Summit in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, in September 2018, Hungary was granted observer status. Turkmenistan joined as an Observer Member of the Organization at the 8th Summit in November 2021, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus did the same in November 2022.