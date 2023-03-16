Azerbaijan talks housing provision to liberated Talish village residents

TARTAR, Azerbaijan, March 16. The people of Azerbaijan are experiencing another historic day of homeland, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Fuad Huseynov told Trend.

According to Huseynov, 20 families (90 people) are returning to their native lands in the liberated Talish village (Tartar district) rebuilt to meet the most modern standards.

“Three years ago we experienced the joy of the historic victory achieved by our army under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and today we are celebrating the return of our compatriots - former IDPs to the liberated territories with great joy and pride,” he noted.

Earlier, the former IDPs, who returned to Talish village, temporarily lived in Baku, Barda, Samukh, Goranboy cities, and other villages of Tartar districts, the official also said.

“In the village, they have been provided with two-, three- and four-room private houses. Following the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, it was fully equipped with necessary social and technical infrastructure," he explained.

A total of 20 families (90 people) will be resettled in the village of Talish as part of the 'Great Return'. The resettlement will be carried out in two stages. At each stage, ten families will return to their native lands.

Most former internally displaced persons (IDPs) live in more severe conditions. Responsible public authorities will provide residents with employment following their professional qualifications and skills. They will work in various government agencies, catering facilities, construction companies, garment factories, etc.

The relocated population has all the necessary infrastructure – a school, a kindergarten, a bank, a post office, and catering facilities – for living. The resettlement process is expected to continue in the coming months as well.