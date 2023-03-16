Heads of member countries of Organization of Turkic States condemn attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The heads of member countries of the Organization of Turkic States have condemned the deadly armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran, Trend reports.

This matter was reflected in the declaration adopted at the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara.

Besides, the leaders of the member countries called for the attack’s prompt and thorough investigation to bring all responsible persons to justice.

According to the document, leaders of the member countries also strongly condemned the recent hate crimes against the holy book of the Koran, which offend all Muslims and may lead to new racist, xenophobic and Islamophobic provocations and attacks in the future.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.