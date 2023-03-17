Azerbaijan reveals amount of funds to be allocated for social benefits in 2023 (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:12)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. It is planned to allocate 750 million manat ($441.1 million) for the provision of social benefits in Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the discussion in the Azerbaijani Parliament of the report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan in 2022.

The prime minister said that an increase in wages, benefits and pensions was provided.

The Azerbaijani Parliament is holding a meeting for the discussion of the report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2022. The meeting is attended by PM Ali Asadov and members of the government.