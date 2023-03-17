Azerbaijani Parliament approves government report

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) has approved the government report, Trend reports.
At today's meeting of the Parliament, a report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2022 was discussed.
The report was presented by Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
Then, a wide discussion was held on the report and the MPS expressed their opinions and suggestions.
After discussion, the report was put to a vote and approved.
The meeting was also attended by ministers and heads of state committees.