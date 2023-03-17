EU to continue its support to Azerbaijan in demining activities - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. I am deeply saddened by the news of a landmine explosion in Aghdam on 16 March, Peter Michalko, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan, wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"My heartfelt condolences go to families of the victims. The EU will continue its support to Azerbaijan in demining works," the ambassador said.

Meanwhile, Two residents of Azerbaijan's Yusifjanli village of the Aghdam district – Israil Hasanov (born in 1999) and Amid Hasanov (born in 1987) died as a result of a mine explosion.