Novruz holiday in liberated Talish village (PHOTO)

TARTAR, Azerbaijan, March 20. Novruz holiday is being celebrated in Talish village of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district for the first time in 30 years, Trend reports.

National games, folklore samples, performances of tightrope walkers and wrestlers, and spectacles are demonstrated at the celebration organized for families who have recently returned to the village.

The participants of the event watched the passage of Karabakh horses.

The celebrations will continue until late at night.

On March 16, 20 families were returned to Talish village liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war.

The village is the first restored village in the Karabakh economic region. Four road communication networks and a water supply and sewerage line have been laid and are functioning in the village.

Final work is being carried out at the school and kindergarten, and the village is fully gasified. Currently, restoration and construction work is ongoing in Talish.

At the next stage, another 158 families are planned to be returned to the village.