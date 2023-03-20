Date of trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian FMs under discussion - Lavrov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. The date of the trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia is being discussed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is on a visit to Moscow, Trend reports.

"In the near future we will choose convenient dates for all three ministers," he said.

Earlier, the head of the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Moscow confirms its readiness to organize a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Russia.

The trilateral meeting scheduled for December last year was disrupted by the Armenian side.