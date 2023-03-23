Russia calls for resumption of negotiations on Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Russia calls for the resumption of negotiations on all tracks of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization, Maria Zakharova, Spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry, said at a briefing, Trend reports.

According to Zakharova, the escalation of hostile rhetoric and the increase in the number of incidents in Karabakh are of concern.

"We start from the fact that there is no alternative to the peace process. We call on the parties to resume negotiations on all tracks of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization, including unblocking transport communications, border delimitation, preparing a peace treaty, holding meetings of public figures, parliamentarians, etc.," she said.