Russian MFA comments on issue of return of Western Azerbaijanis to their lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Maria Zakharova, Spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry, has commented on the issue of the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their lands, Trend reports.

"This topic is very sensitive. It should be considered in the dialogue between the parties themselves in the context of reconciliation of the two peoples. The basis of the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization is a set of trilateral agreements at the highest level. It also covers humanitarian issues. The main task for today is the consistent implementation by Baku and Yerevan of all the provisions of the aforementioned agreements," she said today during a weekly briefing.

Earlier, the Community of Western Azerbaijan (historical lands of Azerbaijan located in modern-day Armenia’s territory) sent a letter to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. It was noted that, the Community of Western Azerbaijan has developed a concept of safe and dignified return, based on international law.

The Community is determined to achieve the return process peacefully and has chosen the path of dialog to carry it out. In this context, the Community communicates its position through political and diplomatic channels to international organizations and states. Undoubtedly, an important part of the return process, which should be carried out on a political plane, should be a dialog with the Armenian government.