BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. A charity match between Aghdam’s Qarabag and Istanbul’s Galatasaray football clubs has been held at Baku Olympic Stadium, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva watched the match at the stadium.

President of Galatasaray football club Dursun Ozbek presented the jersey signed by all the team and other keepsakes to President Ilham Aliyev.