Politics Materials 27 March 2023 09:50 (UTC +04:00)
President of Israel congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. President of Israel Isaak Herzog has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the presentation of the letters of credence of Mukhtar Mammadov, the first Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Israel, Trend reports, citing Herzog's Twitter publication.

"This appointment is an important milestone as we celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations," he said.

Meanwhile, President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on the establishment of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Israel (in the city of Tel Aviv) on November 26, 2022.

The Embassy of Israel to Azerbaijan announced that Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel will be opened on March 29, 2023.

