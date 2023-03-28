Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
US to continue to assist process of normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations - State Dept

Politics Materials 28 March 2023 08:54 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The US is committed to peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Vedant Patel, US State Department Deputy Spokesman, said at a briefing, Trend reports.

“We’ll continue to facilitate discussions between Armenia and Azerbaijan bilaterally as well as with partners, and as well as throughout multilateral organizations as well,” Patel said.

He recalled that, yesterday, US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried had a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

