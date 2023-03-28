Western Azerbaijan Community's return concept circulated as official document of UN (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:32

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The Western Azerbaijan Community's return concept has been circulated as an official document of the UN, Spokesperson for the Community Ulviya Zulfigar told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Zulfigar, the concept covers the issues of ensuring the rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from the territory of present-day Armenia, to a peaceful, safe and dignified return, restoration and protection of their individual and collective rights, including property rights, cultural and historical heritage.

The concept was circulated in all official UN languages ​​( English, French, Russian, Chinese, Arabic and Spanish), in accordance with the agenda items of these major bodies on the prevention of armed conflict, peacebuilding, the protection of the rights of refugees, the eradication of racial discrimination, the promotion of human rights, the prevention of genocide, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.

Zulfigar said that the concept’s circulation among documents of the main UN bodies is a great success on the path of the peaceful return of Western Azerbaijanis to their native lands and further reduces the ability of the Armenian government to distort the issue of Western Azerbaijan.

Besides, the document calls on Armenia to start negotiations with the Community and encourages the start of an international process on this issue.

