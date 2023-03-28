Iftar held in Moscow on behalf of Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Azerbaijan Day was organized and iftar was given on the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva in Moscow, Trend reports.

The events were held in the "Tent of Ramadan", which opened at the Memorial Mosque on Poklonnaya Hill with the organization of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Moscow and the support of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia.

This year the events were dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and were attended by more than 1,500 people - public figures, representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora, and Muslims of various nationalities.

On behalf of the Mufti of Moscow, Chief Imam of the Moscow Cathedral Mosque Ildar Alyautdinov, a letter of thanks was presented to Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva for her high appreciation of religious and spiritual values.

Deputy Mufti of Moscow Marat Khazrat Arslanov expressed his gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and noted that these cultural evenings are very eventful.

According to him, during the parties, people get acquainted with the culture of Azerbaijan and show interest in visiting the country.

On behalf of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia, Arslanov presented the "Al-Fakhr" Order of Honor to the Chairman of the Moscow-based "Ahli-Beit" religious organization Nizami Baloglanov.

Director of the Muslim school under the "Risalat" religious community in Moscow Anas Hazrat Mammadov congratulated everyone on the holy month and thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for hosting the event.

At the events, videos were shown telling about the history and traditions of Azerbaijan, mugham was performed by the Buta trio, and students of the Muslim school presented theatrical scenes about the life of the Prophet Muhammad.

Before the iftar, verses from the Holy Quran and the evening prayer were read. Then the Muslims tasted Azerbaijani national dishes and sweets.

"Tent of Ramadan" is an annual social and charitable project that takes place in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which has been implemented since 2006. The Russian office of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, on the initiative of Vice President Leyla Aliyeva, takes part in this charitable project every year.