BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The attack on Fazil Mustafa is a vile act of terror, Azerbaijani MP Gudrat Hasanguliyev told journalists, Trend reports.

"I am sure that the perpetrators of this crime will soon be punished," he added.

An armed attack was committed on Fazil Mustafa near his house.

A task force has been called to the scene of the incident. Operational-search measures have been launched to identify the person or persons who committed the attempt.