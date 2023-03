BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of Israel, the Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in a joint press statement after a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

"The Azerbaijani Ambassador presented his credentials to President of Israel Yitzhak Herzog a few days ago and has already officially started work. We cooperate on the broadest aspects in various fields," Cohen noted.

