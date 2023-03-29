We thank President Ilham Aliyev for decision to open Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel - Israeli FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:58)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. We thank President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the decision to open the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel, Foreign Minister of Israel Eli Cohen said delivering a joint press statement after meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

He noted that the decision to open the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel shows the depth of the strategic relationship between the two countries.

On March 28, Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov went on an official visit to Israel and Palestine.

During the visit, which will last from March 29 through March 30, Bayramov is expected to meet with high-ranking representatives of both countries. Besides, his participation in the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel is also planned.