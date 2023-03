BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Trend reports, citing FM’s Twitter publication.

"Within my official visit to Palestine, pleased to be received by Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestine. Discussed prospects of Azerbaijan and Palestine bilateral and multilateral relations, regional and int'l situation, issues of mutual interest. Expressed gratitude for great hospitality and fruitful meeting," he wrote.