Community of Western Azerbaijan urges Armenia to acknowledge its responsibility for genocide, war crimes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The Community of Western Azerbaijan (historical lands of Azerbaijan located in modern-day Armenia’s territory) has urged Armenia to acknowledge its responsibility for genocide and war crimes against Azerbaijanis, Trend reports via the statement of the Community.

It was noted in the statement that Western Azerbaijanis are commemorating March 31, the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, with deep sorrow. After the mass resettlement of Armenians in the Caucasus, the Armenian extremist armed groups and government committed genocide against the Azerbaijani people. The genocide was carried out systematically based on a racist ideology inciting ethnic hatred.

Will be updated