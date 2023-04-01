Azerbaijani MoD gives specific instructions in regard with high grounds and positions taken under control

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov gave specific instructions on the qualitative implementation of engineering support measures in the liberated territories, as well as in the high grounds and positions newly taken under control, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MoD.

On April 1, the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held an official meeting.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov emphasized the importance of increasing the intensity of exercises and classes held in conditions close to real combat, as well as improving the methods of effective application of modern weapons and military equipment.

The Minister conveyed his recommendations to the command staff on increasing attention and care towards the military personnel, keeping their medical care under strict control in accordance with the seasonal requirements, and especially being sensitive to the adaptation process of newly recruited conscripts.

Noting that the constant improvement of service and combat, social-living conditions of personnel plays an important role in the moral-psychological state of military personnel, as well as in maintaining the fighting spirit at a high level, the Minister gave additional instructions to continue the work done in this field in a planned manner.

In the end, Colonel General Z. Hasanov gave specific instructions on the qualitative implementation of engineering support measures in the liberated territories, as well as in the high grounds and positions newly taken under control.