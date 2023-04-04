US takes pride in support for Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action - embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. US Embassy has expressed pride in support of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Trend reports via the embassy’s tweet.

To promote regional peace and cooperation, the US has provided $2.5 million since November 2021 for humanitarian demining operations in areas affected by the conflict, the tweet said.

April 4 is International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

Previously, the US handed over five more Malinois dogs to ANAMA under the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the US Marshall Legacy Institute (MLI) for demining Azerbaijan's liberated areas.