New era for Turkish auto industry: Türkiye's 60-year-old dream comes true with Togg

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Over the past 20 years, Türkiye's political, economic and military influence in the world has grown rapidly. Türkiye has already become a state that influences global politics and has its own positions in resolving international conflicts.

Additionally, Türkiye is a country that establishes its military industry and increases its power of military influence in the countries of the region. The country has achieved revolutionary success in the world military industry. Among these achievements, it is appropriate to mention unmanned combat vehicles, such as Bayraktar, Aksungur, Akinji and Kizilelma.

The pace of economic development of the fraternal country is also noteworthy.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, the country's economy grew by 11 percent in 2021 and by 9.1 percent in the last quarter of last year. Moreover, the Turkish economy grew by 11 percent compared to 2020. In the fourth quarter of the period from October through December 2021, the growth rate was 9.1 percent. Obviously, Türkiye's comprehensive development is based on the successful domestic and foreign policies pursued by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, speaking on March 16, 2023, at an Emergency Summit of the heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ankara, drew attention to the growing influence of Türkiye under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"In the last 20 years, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye has covered a tremendous and glorious path, Türkiye has gained a say in the whole world and has become a powerhouse. Today, Türkiye is reckoned with and respected all over the globe. Everyone in the world now sees Türkiye's military power and tremendous successes in the defense industry. Continuous stability in Türkiye over these years and the country's development are essential for the entire Turkic world," President Ilham Aliyev said.

A new era in the automotive industry of Türkiye

The all-around development of the fraternal country is also manifested in the automotive industry. For instance, Türkiye has already managed to write its name into the history of the automotive industry as a manufacturer of electric vehicles. Currently, the local manufacture of Togg electric cars has started in the country.

The foundation of the Togg mass production plant was laid in 2020, in the Gemlik district of Bursa. The opening ceremony took place on October 29, 2022. The ceremony was attended by a number of Turkish government officials, headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. On November 2, 2022, President Ilham Aliyev called the Turkish leader and congratulated him on the start of the mass manufacture of Togg.

The premise is a global technology brand of Türkiye that offers services in the field of mobility.

The plant was established as a result of the joint efforts of 5 leading companies in the country: Anadolu Group (19 percent), BMC (19 percent), Root Group (19 percent), Turkcell (19 percent), Zorlu Holding (19 percent), and TOBB (5 percent). More than $1 billion was spent on the construction of the facility, and a total of 9,700 people took part in its construction. There are many departments in the factory, such as the assembly center, prototype development, and customer test park. If the annual production capacity of the enterprise reaches 175,000 cars, it is planned to employ 4,300 people.

Speaking about the goals of the plant, the Turkish leader said that the enterprise will produce 175,000 cars a year. By 2030, production will exceed 1 million. Since the beginning of March, the process of pre-ordering the Togg T10X model has begun. The sale of the electric car has aroused interest since the first day. In the first 24 hours, 22,150 orders were received for the Togg T10X model.

Special attention given to Azerbaijan by Türkiye

On April 3, the first Togg T10X electric car was presented to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife, Emine Erdogan, and on April 4, the second car was presented to President Ilham Aliyev. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a post in connection with the presentation of the Togg electric car to the President of Azerbaijan.

"My brother Ilham Aliyev was presented with the pride of Türkiye - Togg. Congratulations. May the Almighty allow it to be used on beautiful days, my brother," the President of Türkiye wrote.

On April 4, President Ilham Aliyev, receiving the Minister of Industry and Technology of Türkiye, Mustafa Varank, said that the brotherly country has manufactured high-tech products in the fields of the defense industry and civil industry in recent years. The Azerbaijani leader stressed that it was possible thanks to the intelligence, talent, and labor of the Turkish people under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and described the launch of Togg production as a good example in this regard.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Thank you, my Dear Brother. Amen! Togg is another clear example of the development of the scientific and industrial potential of fraternal Türkiye under your leadership,” President Ilham Aliyev said on Twitter.

Experts assess the manufacture of Togg as the realization of a 60-year-old dream of Türkiye.