Four employees of Iranian Embassy declared persona non grata - Azerbaijani MFA (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Four employees of the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan have been declared persona non grata, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has been summoned to the ministry.

During the meeting, strong dissatisfaction with the provocative activities of Iran against Azerbaijan was expressed to the ambassador.

Mousavi was notified that four employees of the embassy were declared persona non grata by the Azerbaijani government for activities which don’t correspond to diplomatic status and are contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

Besides, the ambassador was informed that these persons should leave the territory of Azerbaijan within 48 hours.

Previously, the ministry submitted note to Mousavi and emphasized the necessity of taking urgent measures to prevent the spread of false and biased information against Azerbaijan in the Iranian media.